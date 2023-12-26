Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated with zeal, fervour

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, the 147th birth anniversary of the father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also celebrated in Karachi with national zeal and fervor, on Monday.

Also, the Christian community celebrated Christmas with religious reverence.

The day dawned with special prayers at Masajid, and gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a democratic, pluralistic, and secular State has become submerged amidst dogma, extremism, and radicalism.

This he recorded in the visitors’ book opened at Mazar-e-Quaid to celebrate his birth anniversary on December 25.

Justice Baqar wrote: “Today, as we stand here at the birth anniversary of the great Quaid, we would be remiss to not acknowledge that his vision of a democratic, pluralistic, and secular State has become submerged amidst dogma, extremism, and radicalism.”

The CM recorded that “let us strive to work towards a Pakistan where people, irrespective of their religion, class, or gender are allowed to actualize their potential. A Pakistan where the rule of law reigns supreme, a Pakistan where Jinnah’s vision truly comes to life.”

Earlier, the chief minister visited Mazar-e-Quaid where he along with President Dr Arif Alvi, and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Visits churches: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, along with Minister of Information & Minorities Affairs Ahmad Shah visited St Patrick’s Cathedral in Saddar, met with Bishop Benny Mario Travas and celebrated Christmas by cutting a cake.

The caretaker CM visited Holy Trinity Cathedral, gave a bouquet to Reverend Frederick John, Bishop of Karachi, and presented him with a cake to mark Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the Mayor Karachi barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Quaid-e-Azam was the great leader of this century, due to his leadership skills and struggle, Pakistan came into being as the dream of Allama Iqbal, living nations always remember their benefactors and their character and thoughts.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhamm-ad Ali Jinnah is our great leader who realized the dream of a separate state for Muslims and today we are living in our country with complete religious freedom. He said this at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where he offered Fateha.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in city council Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hasan Sajid and other departmental heads of KMC were also with him.

Mayor Karachi said that Quaid-e-Azam ensured the establishment of the great kingdom of Pakistan by uniting a scattered nation and the established an Islamic and ideological state on the map of the world.

Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader of the world and we are a strong nation and a stable society can be created by following the words and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam who believed in work, work and only work. Hope, courage and self-confidence was the message of Quaid-e-Azam. Quaid-e-Azam said that no power can ever eliminate Pakistan, He said that we should build our lives according to the principles of Quaid-i-Azam, this city, this province, this country is ours, he said that whatever should happen in Pakistan should be according to the law and all citizens should abide by the law.

On August 25, 1947, while addressing the civic reception given in his honor by the Municipality of Karachi, the Quaid-e-Azam said that this city is very dear to me. I see this city becoming the best city in the world. Industrial, commercial and economic activities must be promoted.

Mayor Karachi recorded his comments in the guest book and called him a great leader.

