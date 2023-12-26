INP organises special reception on Quaid’s birth anniversary occasion

LAHORE: Idara-e-Nazria Pakistan (INP) arranged a special reception on the occasion of 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at Aiwan Quaid-i-Azam on Monday.

The gold medalist Activist of Pakistan Movement (Tehreek-e-Pakistan) Col Muhammad Saleem Malik (retd), who also had the honour of having several meetings with Quaid-i-Azam, presided over the ceremony. The participants also cut the cake to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation. Male and female students, teachers, intellectuals, scholars and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Waleed Iqbal, the grandson of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said that Pakistanis could get rid of all their problems by following the thoughts and ideas of Quaid-i-Azam. Allama Muhammad Iqbal had convinced Muhammad Ali Jinnah to lead the Muslims of sub-continent.

He mentioned that Allama Iqbal had said about the Quaid that neither he was dishonest nor could he be bought. Quaid-i-Azam had achieved Pakistan with the support of the people. He added that Jinnah was the practical interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s poem “Nageh buland, sukhan dilnawaz, jan pursoz- Yahi he Rakht-e-Safar Mir-eCaravan ke lye”.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said, “We should speed up the effort to make Pakistan the Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam.”

Veteran activist of Pakistan Movement Col Muhammad Saleem Malik (retd) said that Quaid-i-Azam had brought the great blessing of freedom to millions of Muslims of the sub-continent by freeing them from the slavery of the British and Hindus, as he had realized the biased mentality of Hindus and then he had made historic efforts to achieve a separate homeland on the basis of the two-nation theory.

Quaid-i-Azam was a great asset of the Millat-e-Islamia, a principled person and a person, who believed in continuous struggle, he added.

Intellectual and columnist Qayyum Nizami said, “On this day (December 25), such a personality was born who ensured the blessing of freedom to ten million Muslims. Quaid-i-Azam was an eminent lawyer and when stepped into politics, he also proved his mettle in this diverse field. MA Jinnah was an all-round human being, he remarked.

Sharing her views, Safia Ishaq said that Quaid-i-Azam had closely observed the Hindu mentality and had come to the conclusion that Muslims and Hindus could never live together.

On this occasion, Khaleda Jameel said that Quaid-i-Azam was that great personality who always followed the Islamic principles and he dedicated his life for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Renowned Educationist Dr. Parveen Khan said that Quaid-i-Azam was a principled and honest person, adding that Jinnah was the only leader who sacrificed his life and wealth for Pakistan.

Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said that Quaid-i-Azam had great love for Kashmir and he had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Mujahid Hussain Syed said that thanks to the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, Muslims in the sub-continent had got united and set their own goal of freedom.

INP Secretary Naheed Imran Gul vowed, “We will continue our struggle to transform Pakistan into a modern Islamic, democratic and a welfare state as had envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam.”

Idara Tehreek-e-Pakistan Secretary Muhammad Saifullah Chaudhry said, “Today, we all should renew our pledge to play our active role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, while following in the footprints of Quaid-i-Azam.”

In the end, special ‘Dua’ was offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and Fateh for the fathers of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.