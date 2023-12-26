14 NA, 30 PA seats in Lahore: 1,878 candidates submit nomination papers

LAHORE: As many as 1878 candidates including former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz, have submitted their nomination papers, for 14 NA and 30 Punjab Assembly seats of Lahore in February 8 general elections.

Other prominent candidates are: former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, IPP leader Aleem Khan, former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Bilal Yasin, Hamad Azher, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed.

As per information made available, a total of 470 candidates submitted nomination papers for 14 National Assembly constituencies of Lahore while 1,408 candidates filed nomination papers for the 30 seats of Punjab Assembly.

As many as 38 candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-117, 19 for NA-118, 29 for NA-119, 38 for NA-120, 24 for NA-21, 36 for NA-122, 20 for NA-123, 23 for NA-124, 27 for NA-125, 22 for NA-126, 36 for NA-127, 33 for NA-128, 28 for NA-129 and 28 candidates filed nomination papers for NA-130.

Moreover, 48 candidates submitted nomination papers for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-145, 43 for PP-146, 34 for PP-147, 20 for PP-148, 445 for PP-a49, 21 for PP-150, 27 for PP-151, 49 for PP-152, 30 for PP-153, 47 for PP-154, 35 for PP-155, 36 for PP-156, 40 for PP-157, 41 for PP-158, 32 for PP-159, 36 for PP-160, 71 for PP-161, 65 for PP-162, 52 for PP-163, 52 for PP-164, 44 for PP-165, 54 for PP-166, 55 for PP-167, 26 for PP-168, 45 for PP-169, 68 for PP-170, 52 for PP-171, 42 for PP-172, 43 for PP-173 and 37 candidates filed nomination papers for PP-174 constituency.

The process of scrutiny of nomination papers has been started which will continue till December 30.

