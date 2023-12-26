BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

14 NA, 30 PA seats in Lahore: 1,878 candidates submit nomination papers

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

LAHORE: As many as 1878 candidates including former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz, have submitted their nomination papers, for 14 NA and 30 Punjab Assembly seats of Lahore in February 8 general elections.

Other prominent candidates are: former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, IPP leader Aleem Khan, former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Bilal Yasin, Hamad Azher, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed.

As per information made available, a total of 470 candidates submitted nomination papers for 14 National Assembly constituencies of Lahore while 1,408 candidates filed nomination papers for the 30 seats of Punjab Assembly.

As many as 38 candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-117, 19 for NA-118, 29 for NA-119, 38 for NA-120, 24 for NA-21, 36 for NA-122, 20 for NA-123, 23 for NA-124, 27 for NA-125, 22 for NA-126, 36 for NA-127, 33 for NA-128, 28 for NA-129 and 28 candidates filed nomination papers for NA-130.

Moreover, 48 candidates submitted nomination papers for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-145, 43 for PP-146, 34 for PP-147, 20 for PP-148, 445 for PP-a49, 21 for PP-150, 27 for PP-151, 49 for PP-152, 30 for PP-153, 47 for PP-154, 35 for PP-155, 36 for PP-156, 40 for PP-157, 41 for PP-158, 32 for PP-159, 36 for PP-160, 71 for PP-161, 65 for PP-162, 52 for PP-163, 52 for PP-164, 44 for PP-165, 54 for PP-166, 55 for PP-167, 26 for PP-168, 45 for PP-169, 68 for PP-170, 52 for PP-171, 42 for PP-172, 43 for PP-173 and 37 candidates filed nomination papers for PP-174 constituency.

The process of scrutiny of nomination papers has been started which will continue till December 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Punjab assembly Imran Khan nomination papers Punjab Assembly seats General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

14 NA, 30 PA seats in Lahore: 1,878 candidates submit nomination papers

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories