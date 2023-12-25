BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Pakistan

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

  • Nation celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 12:25pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called on the citizens to honor the legacy of father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by upholding unity, faith, and discipline.

The nation is celebrating the 147th birth anniversary of the Quaid today. The day dawned with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals as well as a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony at the mausoleum of Jinnah in Karachi.

“Today, we celebrate the 147th birthday of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

His vision and unwavering commitment have been the guiding light for our nation,“ the interim PM wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in his message, Psident Dr Arif Alvi said Jinnah was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

He said Jinnah advocated for the rights of the Muslim community, as per Radio Pakistan.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation and said that despite the passage of 76 years, the nation is still struggling to make Jinnah’s Pakistan.

“But we are determined to play our part in making Jinnah’s dream of Pakistan being a developed country and will all play our part with hard work and honesty.”

In a post on X, the Foreign Office said the Quaid’s “remarkable leadership and vision remain a guiding light for Pakistan” and called for upholding his ideals of “unity, faith and discipline” for a better tomorrow.

Comments

Parvez Dec 25, 2023 11:32am
Sir..... people learn from their leaders. So if you'll start following the Quaid's principles then possibly the people will follow them as well.
