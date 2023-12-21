BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-21

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir hoped to develop Pakistan as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond while eschewing the bloc politics and seeks to maintain balanced ties with all friendly countries including China and the United States.

The army chief’s remarks came during a candid discussion with members of prominent US think tanks and media in Washington, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The COAS said that Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geo-economics perspectives and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, it eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Gen Munir, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The army chief highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.

He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership have been very positive and forward-looking for further strengthening the relationship.

Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security, the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US COAS ISPR General Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories