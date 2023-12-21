Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir hoped to develop Pakistan as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond while eschewing the bloc politics and seeks to maintain balanced ties with all friendly countries including China and the United States.

The army chief’s remarks came during a candid discussion with members of prominent US think tanks and media in Washington, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The COAS said that Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geo-economics perspectives and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, it eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

Gen Munir, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The army chief highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.

He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership have been very positive and forward-looking for further strengthening the relationship.

Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security, the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

