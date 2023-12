N'DJAMENA: Chad's electoral commission announced Sunday that voters had adopted a new constitution by 86 percent, according to preliminary results.

The country's military rulers had promoted the new constitution as a key step in the path back to civilian rule, but it had been denounced by opposition politicians. Turnout stood at 63.75 percent, the electoral commission said.