Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Khan

APP Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: With a two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the deadline to submit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five Provisional Assembly constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday.

Many candidates went to the offices of their respective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to submit their nomination papers along with their jubilant supporters and other party leaders. During the last four days, several candidates submitted their nomination papers.

For NA-44 DIKhan-I, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, TLP Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria, Jamat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf and independent candidate Makhdoom Jawad Asghar submitted their nomination papers. Maulana Obaidur Rehman also submitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief.

For NA-45, DIKhan-II, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PPP candidate Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomination papers.

On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Aftab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, former MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, and Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Paharpur).

