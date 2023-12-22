Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,800 per tola after a gain of Rs1,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,443 after an increase of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,074 per ounce, after an increase of $19 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.