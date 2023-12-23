Up to 10.11pc increase in price of RLNG for Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified a raise in the price of RLNG up to 10.11 percent for consumers for December 2023 as compared with the previous month of November.

According to the notification, Ogra states, “The increase in RLNG prices is due to increase in DES price.” New prices will be applicable with retrospective effect December 1, 2023.

The new price of RLNG will be $15.4524 per mmbtu from $14.0337 per mmbtu or $1.4187 per mmbtu. This price is applicable on the consumers on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system including, Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, and other parts.

On the transmission stage, the Ogra allowed the SSGC to charge $13.2640 per mmbtu for December which was $12.0477 per mmbtu or $1.2163 per mmbtu raise as month to month basis.

For the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), the new price for RLNG consumers has been fixed at $14.8118 per mmbtu as compare with $13.4930 per mmbtu, in other words, $1.3188 per mmbtu or 9.77 percent raise.

The regulator has worked out the cost of RLNG based at eleventh RLNG cargos received in December under long-term and spot purchase.

In its petition to the Ogra, the SNGPL sought a hike in the security deposit for RLNG consumers to Rs50,000, up from the current Rs15,000 for those using over 1.67 cubic meters of gas per month in the current fiscal year.

