BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-23

Up to 10.11pc increase in price of RLNG for Dec 2023

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified a raise in the price of RLNG up to 10.11 percent for consumers for December 2023 as compared with the previous month of November.

According to the notification, Ogra states, “The increase in RLNG prices is due to increase in DES price.” New prices will be applicable with retrospective effect December 1, 2023.

The new price of RLNG will be $15.4524 per mmbtu from $14.0337 per mmbtu or $1.4187 per mmbtu. This price is applicable on the consumers on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system including, Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, and other parts.

On the transmission stage, the Ogra allowed the SSGC to charge $13.2640 per mmbtu for December which was $12.0477 per mmbtu or $1.2163 per mmbtu raise as month to month basis.

For the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), the new price for RLNG consumers has been fixed at $14.8118 per mmbtu as compare with $13.4930 per mmbtu, in other words, $1.3188 per mmbtu or 9.77 percent raise.

The regulator has worked out the cost of RLNG based at eleventh RLNG cargos received in December under long-term and spot purchase.

In its petition to the Ogra, the SNGPL sought a hike in the security deposit for RLNG consumers to Rs50,000, up from the current Rs15,000 for those using over 1.67 cubic meters of gas per month in the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS OGRA SSGC RLNG RLNG consumers

Comments

1000 characters

Up to 10.11pc increase in price of RLNG for Dec 2023

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories