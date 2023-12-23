BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
2023-12-23

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher

AFP Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed early gains and closed only marginally higher on Friday as markets overseas move into the holiday season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent, or 28.58 points, to end at 33,169.05, while the broader Topix index added 0.45 percent, or 10.45 points, to 2,336.43. “The Nikkei index rose following rallies in three major US indexes. But the yen continued to appreciate against the dollar, weighing on export-related stocks,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 142.34 yen against 142.14 yen on Thursday in New York.

Among major shares, Nippon Steel jumped 1.14 percent to 3,197 yen after the White House said a planned deal that would see US Steel Corp bought by the Japanese steelmaker should be closely investigated by American authorities. The Japanese steel giant announced the $14.1 billion deal on Tuesday that will create the world’s number two steelmaker.

Toyota lost 0.85 percent to 2,516 yen after media reports that its subsidiary Daihatsu will compensate 420 suppliers for lost revenues after it was forced to suspend all shipments of vehicles over safety tests rigging.

