Tokyo stocks close slightly higher

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed early gains and closed only marginally higher on Friday as markets overseas move into the holiday season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent, or 28.58 points, to end at 33,169.05, while the broader Topix index added 0.45 percent, or 10.45 points, to 2,336.43. “The Nikkei index rose following rallies in three major US indexes. But the yen continued to appreciate against the dollar, weighing on export-related stocks,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 142.34 yen against 142.14 yen on Thursday in New York.

Among major shares, Nippon Steel jumped 1.14 percent to 3,197 yen after the White House said a planned deal that would see US Steel Corp bought by the Japanese steelmaker should be closely investigated by American authorities. The Japanese steel giant announced the $14.1 billion deal on Tuesday that will create the world’s number two steelmaker.

Toyota lost 0.85 percent to 2,516 yen after media reports that its subsidiary Daihatsu will compensate 420 suppliers for lost revenues after it was forced to suspend all shipments of vehicles over safety tests rigging.