BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-23

MD SSGC reiterates Company’s customer-centric approach

Press Release Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, Managing Director, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has reiterated Company’s commitment towards addressing the complaints and grievances of its customers in a swift manner, even though the utility is faced with an uphill challenge of ensuring sustainable gas supplies in the backdrop of a widening demand and supply gap.

He said this while chairing the physical / In-person Khulli Kachehri (Ruburu) session at SSGC’s Head Office auditorium, held on Friday under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Imran Maniar along with senior executives from concerned departments heard the gas-related queries and complains of pre-registered customers and ordered for their redressal in quickest possible time.

Along with the Managing Director, the senior management officials from Distribution and Customer Services including Adnan Rehman GM (Distribution - Karachi West), Ismail Dilwash DGM (Billing - Customer Services), Javed Malik ADGM (Sales – Customer Services), Sheheryar Syed ADGM (Distribution – Karachi Central) and Jamal Nasir (Chief Manager - Customer Services) were present during the entire session of Kachehri who responded to their respective queries. Salman A Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications moderated this Kachehri’s session.

Throughout its Regional and Zonal offices, spread over its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, SSGC regularly organizes physical and online sessions of Khulli Kachehris aimed to provide customers, a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on their issues.

For participation in physical Kachehri session, customers are informed well in advance through social media platforms for them to pre-register through a Google form. A facilitation counter is set up at the Head Office atrium to welcome and guide the customers to the auditorium after verification of their pre-registered identity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SSGC PMDU Imran Maniar

Comments

1000 characters

MD SSGC reiterates Company’s customer-centric approach

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories