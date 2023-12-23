MD SSGC reiterates Company’s customer-centric approach

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, Managing Director, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has reiterated Company’s commitment towards addressing the complaints and grievances of its customers in a swift manner, even though the utility is faced with an uphill challenge of ensuring sustainable gas supplies in the backdrop of a widening demand and supply gap.

He said this while chairing the physical / In-person Khulli Kachehri (Ruburu) session at SSGC’s Head Office auditorium, held on Friday under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Imran Maniar along with senior executives from concerned departments heard the gas-related queries and complains of pre-registered customers and ordered for their redressal in quickest possible time.

Along with the Managing Director, the senior management officials from Distribution and Customer Services including Adnan Rehman GM (Distribution - Karachi West), Ismail Dilwash DGM (Billing - Customer Services), Javed Malik ADGM (Sales – Customer Services), Sheheryar Syed ADGM (Distribution – Karachi Central) and Jamal Nasir (Chief Manager - Customer Services) were present during the entire session of Kachehri who responded to their respective queries. Salman A Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications moderated this Kachehri’s session.

Throughout its Regional and Zonal offices, spread over its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, SSGC regularly organizes physical and online sessions of Khulli Kachehris aimed to provide customers, a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on their issues.

For participation in physical Kachehri session, customers are informed well in advance through social media platforms for them to pre-register through a Google form. A facilitation counter is set up at the Head Office atrium to welcome and guide the customers to the auditorium after verification of their pre-registered identity.

