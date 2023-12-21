BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,482 Increased By 72 (1.12%)
BR30 23,642 Increased By 364.5 (1.57%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2023 05:01pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,000 per tola after shedding Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,900 after a decrease of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 to settle at Rs218,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,055 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates bullion commodity rates Gold trade commodities prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Correction mode: KSE-100 loses over 500 points during trading

Pakistan startup Sehat Kahani announces $2.7mn Series A round

Bank Makramah Limited appoints Hussain Lootah its board’s chair

Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Read more stories