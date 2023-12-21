Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,000 per tola after shedding Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,900 after a decrease of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 to settle at Rs218,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,055 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.