Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

Read here for details.

Cipher case: SC approves Imran, Qureshi’s bail

Read here for details.

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

Read here for details.

Bomb found in train at Karachi’s Cantt railway station

Read here for details.

ECP denies ‘bat’ symbol to PTI for February 8 polls

Read here for details.

Imran Khan nomination papers filed from Mianwali

Read here for details.

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Read here for details.

WHT transactions: FBR implements new documentation system

Read here for details.