4th T20I: Pakistan Women beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Pakistan Women registered first win of the series as they defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the fourth T20I at the National Bank Stadium, on Thursday.

The visitors saw a rare batting failure as they were restricted to just 84/9 in the given 20 overs.

This is the second-lowest total by West Indies against Pakistan. They were bundled out for 72 in 2011.

For Pakistan, skipper Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal took three wickets apiece.

Ayesha Zafar remained not out for 42, while Gul Feroza also contributed with 21 runs as Pakistan chased down the target with 21 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Sadia Iqbal was picked as Player of the Match for her brilliant spell of 3/18.

West Indies already have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

The final T20I will be played on Friday at the same venue.