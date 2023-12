The Railway police on Friday found a bomb in a train at the Karachi Cantt railway station, Aaj News reported

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) confirmed that the explosive device was found in a bag kept under a seat, intricately connected through wires and equipped with attached batteries.

In response to the alarming find, Rangers and Law Enforcement Agencies swiftly descended upon the scene, imposing a security cordon to manage and assess the unfolding situation.