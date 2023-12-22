BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP denies ‘bat’ symbol to PTI for February 8 polls

  • Electoral watchdog terms PTI's intra-party elections unlawful
BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 09:30pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied on Friday the iconic ‘bat’ symbol to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, Aaj News reported.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved judgement on Tuesday on the matter linked to the allocation of the bat as the PTI’s electoral symbol.

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

The development comes hours after a PTI lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen said the electoral watchdog had assured PTI that it would address the party’s concerns regarding “a lack of a level playing field” in the run up to the general elections.

In its verdict announced today, the ECP also termed the PTI’s intra-party elections unlawful saying the party had not complied with its directions and “failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019, and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017”.

Criticising over the ECP’s decision, PTI’s official account on X wrote, “The bat is not dead. Long live the bat. We will inshAllah win on 8th February!”.

PTI Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ECP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

ECP denies ‘bat’ symbol to PTI for February 8 polls

Cipher case: SC approves Imran, Qureshi’s bail

KSE-100 down nearly 1,000 points as political temperature rises

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

Imran Khan nomination papers filed from Mianwali

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain around 1% as Red Sea tension persists

Read more stories