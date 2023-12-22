ECP denies ‘bat’ symbol to PTI for February 8 polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied on Friday the iconic ‘bat’ symbol to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, Aaj News reported.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved judgement on Tuesday on the matter linked to the allocation of the bat as the PTI’s electoral symbol.

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

The development comes hours after a PTI lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen said the electoral watchdog had assured PTI that it would address the party’s concerns regarding “a lack of a level playing field” in the run up to the general elections.

In its verdict announced today, the ECP also termed the PTI’s intra-party elections unlawful saying the party had not complied with its directions and “failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019, and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017”.

Criticising over the ECP’s decision, PTI’s official account on X wrote, “The bat is not dead. Long live the bat. We will inshAllah win on 8th February!”.