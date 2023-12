The Kenyan shilling fell on Friday in thin trade before the Christmas holidays.

At 0825 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 156.00/157.00 to the US dollar, down about 0.5% on its previous close and setting a new all-time low, LSEG data show.

The bid-ask spread was wider than usual, indicating an illiquid market.

The shilling is set to end the year down more than 20% against the dollar.