BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down nearly 1,000 points as political temperature rises

BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 07:01pm

Bears returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid some rise in political uncertainty as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 1,000 points during trading on Friday.

The KSE-100 remained range-bound during first half of the day, but plunged in the second half, in line with some noise on the political front.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 61,705.09, down by 988.47 points or 1.58%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, refineries and pharmaceutical traded in the red.

At close on Thursday, the benchmark index had closed a volatile session on a positive note as late-session buying helped the index settle with an overall gain of 246 points to settle at 62,693.57.

Experts said the negative sentiment on Friday was led by a rise in volatility on the political front after the Supreme Court (SC) approved former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cypher case.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the verdict.

The duo has been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Imran and Qureshi are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

Globally, stocks were poised to eke out gains for the final full trading week of the year on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went up 0.3% in early trade.

For the week the index is very marginally higher. Banking shares helped Japan’s Nikkei rise 0.2%. The euro poked above $1.10.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward climb against the US dollar for the ninth successive session as it appreciated 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Friday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 282.53 after an increase of Re0.26 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 671.5 million from 812.3 million a session before.

The value of shares fell to Rs13.7 billion from Rs16.6 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 114 million shares, followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 86 million shares, and Cnergyico PK at 70 million shares.

Shares of 352 companies were traded on Friday, of which 116 registered an increase, 226 recorded a fall, while 10 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gulf stock markets Imran Khan PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Dec 22, 2023 05:55pm
Yes blame everything under the sun expect what it was , pump and dump !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 down nearly 1,000 points as political temperature rises

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

Imran Khan nomination papers filed from Mianwali

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain around 1% as Red Sea tension persists

China earthquake death toll rises to 148

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Read more stories