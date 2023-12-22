Business of BoI allocated to Gohar

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz, has been allocated the business of the Board of Investment (BoI).

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 of the Rule of Business, 1973, has allocated the business of the Board of Investment to the minister with immediate effect.

Dr Ejaz assumed charge as the caretaker minister for commerce and industry in the caretaker setup back in August 2023.

