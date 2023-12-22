Politics of extremism: Bilawal seeks intellectuals help

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the writers and intellectuals across the country to stand with him to end the politics of extremism, hatred and division from the society and find solutions to the challenges faced by the Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, PPP Chairman, while addressing an Ayaz Mela organised to pay homage to the late Shaikh Ayaz, a famous poet of Sindh said that everyone has the right to have a difference of opinion in politics, but it does not mean that the difference should be turned into personal enmity. "The politics of extremism, hatred and division will have to be ended (in the country)," he said.

Bilawal said that some elements want people to remain divided, but when the people will understand such nefarious intentions, the victory will be for the people. "Economic challenges, extremism and geopolitical conditions cannot be countered through the politics of hatred and division," he said, adding that he needs the support of the intellectuals and the youth to steer the country in the right direction, because when they step out, no one will be able to stop them.

Talking about the threats facing Pakistan due to climate change, he said that people need to spread awareness about the issue.

Bilawal said that Pakistan cannot run in such a way that it ignores its history and cultures. "We have to put the country on the right track. We have to own our history and all cultures," he added. He said that there has been a lot of oppression in the country, and added, "not only great leaders have been killed here, but their history, culture and languages have also been suppressed by their own hands. It is my dream that we take the country in such a direction, where every child of Pakistan knows Mohenjo Daro."

PPP Charmin said that his party wants the problems of the youth across the country to be solved and to provide them with a constructive and healthy environment. "We have introduced the concept of Youth Card and Youth Centres. Through the youth card, educated unemployed youth will be financially supported, while the youth centres set up at the district level will provide library, vocational training and sports facilities," he added.

However, Bilawal paid glowing tribute to late Shaikh Ayaz for his academic and literary services and also appreciated the efforts of the organisers of Ayaz Mela.

