KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,693.57 High: 62,850.1 Low: 61,750.97 Net Change: 245.56 Volume (000): 527,220 Value (000): 12,616,127 Makt Cap (000) 2,067,022,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,084.57 NET CH (+) 191.2 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,628.67 NET CH (+) 65.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,977.99 NET CH (+) 8.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,442.12 NET CH (-) 110.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,045.81 NET CH (+) 75.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,047.23 NET CH (+) 31.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-December-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023