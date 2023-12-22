Markets Print 2023-12-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,693.57
High: 62,850.1
Low: 61,750.97
Net Change: 245.56
Volume (000): 527,220
Value (000): 12,616,127
Makt Cap (000) 2,067,022,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,084.57
NET CH (+) 191.2
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,628.67
NET CH (+) 65.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,977.99
NET CH (+) 8.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,442.12
NET CH (-) 110.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,045.81
NET CH (+) 75.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,047.23
NET CH (+) 31.18
------------------------------------
As on: 21-December-2023
====================================
