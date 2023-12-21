BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 06:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s soccer governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.

UEFA, FIFA breached EU law on Super League, top court rules

Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined 22 million pounds ($27.78 million) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined 25 million pounds for any such breakaway attempt.

Bayern Munich said it was committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champions.

“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs,” Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.

“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA.”

