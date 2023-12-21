BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
BIPL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.39%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.91%)
DFML 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.85%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.59%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
PIOC 111.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PPL 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.66%)
PRL 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
TRG 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,419 Increased By 9.4 (0.15%)
BR30 23,414 Increased By 136.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 62,408 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,834 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans fall for third session on Brazilian weather, wheat firms

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 11:48am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as rains in parts of Brazil’s oilseed belt eased concerns over yield losses.

Corn ticked up, after falling in the previous session on pressure from the US government’s move to close two key rail crossings into top importer Mexico, while wheat recouped some of Wednesday’s deep losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3% to $13.11-1/2 a bushel, as of 0430 GMT, corn added 0.1% to $4.70 a bushel and wheat rose 0.6% to $6.13-1/2 a bushel.

Dry weather in Brazil, the world’s No. 1 soybean exporter, raised worries about output earlier this month, but rains have improved crop conditions in some regions.

Still, Brazilian farmers will reap 156.5 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 season, below an estimated 158.9 million tons recorded in the previous cycle, according to a revised crop forecast from agribusiness consultancy Celeres.

For corn, the closure of US-Mexico rail crossings weighed in the market.

Dozens of major US agricultural groups on Wednesday urged the US to reopen two rail crossings on the Texas-Mexico border in an effort to restore the trade routes shuttered due to increased migrant crossings, saying they are causing steep export losses.

In October, total rail freight between the El Paso and Eagle Pass ports topped $3 billion in both directions, according to the US Department of Transportation.

That accounted for some 4% of total trade across the US-Mexico border that month.

Soybeans rise on US sales and Brazil supply fears

Brazil overtook the United States in November to become China’s biggest corn supplier this year while also shipping the most soybeans during a quarter traditionally dominated by US imports, data showed on Wednesday.

The area sown with soft wheat for the 2024 harvest in France is set to fall to its lowest level since at least 2000 at 4.24 million hectares (mln ha) as two months of heavy rain took their toll on crops, consultancy Argus Media said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans fall for third session on Brazilian weather, wheat firms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back after global outage

KSE-100 recovers after over 1% decline

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories