Dec 21, 2023
Technology

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Reuters Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 12:54pm
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was restored globally early Thursday, with over 77,000 US users facing issues at the peak of the outage.

Users in Canada, Britain, France and other countries reported issues with accessing both X and X Pro, earlier known as TweetDeck.

Over 7,000 users in Canada and Britain experienced issues with the platform, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users. The cause of the outage, which began a little after 12 am ET(0500 GMT), is not yet known, and emails to X’s communications and support teams bounced back.

Users on X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, experienced an inability to view posts, receiving a “Welcome to X!” message.

The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

X Pro users encountered a message that said “Waiting for posts.”

The social media platform faced upheaval and uncertainty following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, leading to layoffs, including numerous engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources have previously told Reuters.

Users took to rival Meta’s app, Threads, to discuss the outage, citing difficulties in accessing posts, replies and profiles on X.

