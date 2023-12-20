BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
Two policemen injured in grenade attack on ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s residence

BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2023

At least two policemen have been injured in a grenade attack at the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s residence in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

Justice (r) Nisar confirmed to me Aaj News that his house had been attacked with a grenade and he was inside the house at the time.

He confirmed that none of his family members were hurt.

The attack reportedly took place in the house’s garage and two policemen on duty were injured as a result.

The identity of the people behind the attack is still unknown.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the house immediately after the bombing and investigations are underway.

He also said that there are no CCTV cameras installed in his house.

Nisar served as the 25th chief justice of Pakistan from December 31, 2016 till January 17, 2019.

The attack comes hours after Accountabilty Judge Muhammad Bashir was almost caught up in an aerial firing incident in Rawalpindi. Police later attributed the incident to a drug addict and said that no important personality was targeted.

