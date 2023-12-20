BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Electoral procedures begin

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The electoral procedures leading up to the general polls formally started on Tuesday with the issuance of the public notices by the returning officers (ROs) in 144 districts across Pakistan seeking nominations for general elections.

The poll body would start receiving the nominations for general elections from today (Wednesday) till Friday.

The data issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggests, 128.5 million individuals, comprising of 69.2 men and 59.3 women, would be eligible to vote in the general elections.

NA delimitations: Objections cannot be raised once election schedule is announced: SC

According to the schedule for general elections issued by the ECP earlier on Friday, the date for the issuance of public notice for the general polls by the ROs was December 19.

Dates of filing nomination papers by the contesting candidates were December 20-22. Publication of the names of nominated candidates: December 23.

Scrutiny of nomination papers: December 24-30. Date of filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of the nomination papers: January 3.

Deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals: January 10. Publication of revised list of candidates: January 11. Withdrawal of candidature(s) and publication of final list of candidates: January 12. Allotment of election symbols: January 13. However, polling would be held on February 8.

