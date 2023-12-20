IPO Chairman visits UVAS

LAHORE: Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farrukh Amil along with Deputy Director Public Relations Officer Munir Hussain and PS Chairman IPO Hasnain paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Meanwhile a detailed meeting held and Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while number of UVAS senior faculty members and administrative officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Amil urged the necessity of educating and guiding young students and researchers in matters of innovation and the utilization of the intellectual property rights. He acknowledged the role of UVAS leadership for creating awareness among faculty members regarding attaining of patents rights and he also urged them to get copy rights and register their trade mark not only for commercialization and for the benefit of community as well.

He emphasized to organized innovative business competitions in universities for the promotion of entrepreneurship and attract youngster to start their own businesses. He urged on the importance of agriculture technology by adopting innovative techniques for the enhancing of food production in country to fulfil demand of growing population.

He said it is direly needed to encourage young researchers/scientist who are working extra ordinary and bring innovation in their research work, trademark/copy rights is also necessary like patents for businesses and IPO Pakistan always willing to provide assistance for this purpose.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad shared that UVAS stood among top 801-1000 best universities of the world and 3rd in Punjab public sector in the Time Higher Education World University Rankings. He said most outstanding achievement of UVAS has been that for the first time in Public Sector University it obtained drug manufacturing license and its registration from DRAP for Foot & Mouth vaccine production.

He said two faculty members of UVAS have been awarded with national patents while UVAS filed 10 more for approval. Many of UVAS clinics are digitalize to provide better services to the pet owners, UVAS actively focusing on the enhancement of technical, soft and communication skills in students. He said hyper link of IPO should be plugs in on the UVAS website for the guidance of UVAS researchers to register their research works.

