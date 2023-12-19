BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wenger defends expanded Club World Cup format amid concerns over player welfare

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 07:27pm

FIFA’s chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger said the governing body’s decision to expand the Club World Cup will benefit the sport outside Europe, amid criticism of the tournament’s impact on a congested football calendar.

On Sunday, FIFA announced that the Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from 2025.

The governing body also announced a new Intercontinental Cup which will be played annually and will have the UEFA Champions League winner playing in the final against a team that comes through intercontinental playoffs.

The announcement drew criticism from the global players’ union FIFPRO as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF) over increased player workload and health risks.

Wenger countered the criticism by saying that the revamped format of the Club World Cup would increase resources for clubs around the world.

“In Europe we are lucky, but it’s important that we make football really global and this creates a chance for other clubs to progress, this is the real target,” the former Arsenal manager added.

“It will give more opportunities to more players all over the world to compete at the highest level…

“I accept that the football calendar is a busy one, but this is a competition that is going to take place every four years and of course the rest period during the competition and afterwards has to be respected.”

Wenger also pointed to improvements in medicine in recent years, saying player welfare and injury prevention had “increased dramatically”.

“It is unrecognisable from what it used to be. Also VAR has helped with the protection of players, as players know they cannot escape from making bad tackles that cause injury,” Wenger said.

“So overall there has been huge improvements on the welfare side, and we want to continue with that progress.”

The current version of the Club World Cup – an annual competition with seven teams – will be discontinued after the 2023 tournament now being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

FIFA Arsene Wenger

Comments

1000 characters

Wenger defends expanded Club World Cup format amid concerns over player welfare

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Oil rises as US launches Red Sea task force, tankers reroute

At least 126 dead in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories