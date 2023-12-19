BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples: Pakistan issues 62 visas to Indian pilgrims

Published 19 Dec, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 19-25 December 2023.

This was stated by the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, in a statement on Monday. Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi, Aizaz Khan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey and a memorable stay in Pakistan.

