BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-19

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Nawaf no more

Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait, died last Saturday aged 86. He was 83 when he became the emir in 2020. His era is said to be quite notable even though it is the third shortest in the Kuwaiti history. Despite old age, his mind was quite fertile.

Armed with an easy demeanor, the late Sheikh Nawaf was modest and devout. It was under Sheikh Nawaf’s leadership that this Arab sheikhdom saw as many as three parliamentary elections in as many years. That his entire rule was strongly characterized by a deep conciliatory approach is a fact.

The Sheikh earned a lot of praise for issuing numerous amnesties for political prisoners, earning him the title “emir of pardons” or “emir al-affoo”. Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy a strong bilateral relationship in various areas or fields. Not only is Kuwait Pakistan’s one of the key oil import sources, it is also a country where more than 100,000 Pakistanis have been working and from where they have been sending remittances to their country regularly.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan’s armed forces played a key role along with global coalition’s in the liberation of Kuwait in 1991.

It was last year that Pakistan, the only nuclear-armed country in the Islamic world, paid a meaningful tribute to Kuwaiti leadership’s efforts in helping resolve tensions between Gulf countries as the late emir of this sheikhdom had played a very effective role towards resumption of relations among Gulf countries.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar rightly declared December 18 (yesterday) as a day of mourning in Pakistan for this man of high integrity and affection along with Kuwaiti people deserves such profound expression of solidarity from the people of Pakistan.

May Almighty God always shower His blessings on the departed soul. May the State of Kuwait achieve more stability, prosperity and progress under its new leadership. Aameen.

Abu Adnan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kuwait Gulf countries Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Sabah

Comments

1000 characters

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Nawaf no more

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories