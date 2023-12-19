KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR17.994 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,934.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR8.412 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.863 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.244 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.136 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.007 billion), DJ (PKR 533.766 million), Palladium (PKR 424.627 million), Silver (PKR 413.387 million), SP 500 (PKR 378.594 million), Natural Gas (PKR 361.670 million), Japan Equity (PKR 111.996 million), Copper (PKR 74.628 million)and Brent (PKR 31.102 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.361 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023