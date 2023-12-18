IPP notifies nine more CEC members

RAWALPINDI: The General Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday appointed nine more members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to make important political decisions ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled on February 8, 2024.

According to a notification issued by the general secretary of IPP Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sharjeel Mir, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Dhulla, Farrukh Habib, Sardar Asif Nakai, Col. Anwar, Munazza Hassan and Syed Iftikhar Gilani would be part of the IPP’s CEC.