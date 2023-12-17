BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has revised customs values on the import of rice colour sorting machines from China. In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling on Satruday.

The directorate has clarified to the importers that the compressor plants and reconditioned compressor plants are not part of subject machines therefore, they shall be assessed by clearance Collectorates, even if imported with the rice colour sorting machines, under section 25 of Customs Act, 1969.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has received Board’s Letter for determination of Customs value for rice colour sorting machine. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by the Directorate to determine the same.

Customs values of various goods changed

The participants informed the directorate that there is massive under invoicing in subject goods at the time of import of owing to assessment/clearance by Collectorates on weight basis, whereas value of subject goods depends on chutes and, for import from China, import value should be assessed at US$3000/Chute approximately.

Another practice contributing to loss of revenue at import stage is that compressor plants and reconditioned compressor plants are being cleared as part of subject machines; although compressor plants and re-conditioned compressor plants are an item of a separate PCT Heading with a different duty/structure and are not a part/accessory of subject machine.

Therefore, there is need to clarify in the Valuation Ruling that compressor plants and reconditioned compressor plants may not be cleared as part of subject machines, rather in respective heading, the ruling maintained.

The directorate has fixed different customs values on the import of Rice Colour Sorting Machine/ Computerized Colour Sorter Machine/ Optical Sorter/ CCD Colour Sorter Machine/ Multi-Purpose Seed/Pulses Colour Sorter Machine up to 5 chutes (or up to 10 chutes or more than 10 chutes) with all standard accessories and parts, FBR added.

