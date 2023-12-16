BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil and gas should not be demonized, Elon Musk says

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 07:47pm

ROME: It is important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet, but oil and natural gas should not be demonized in the medium-term, Elon Musk, the founder of electric car maker Tesla, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signalling the eventual end of the oil age.

“Climate change alarm is exaggerated in the short term,” the U.S. billionaire said, adding that the environmental movement may have gone too far, causing people to lose faith in the future.

COP28 fails to regulate the Wild West of carbon credits

Musk said he considers himself an environmentalist and added that it is important that, in the long run, industries reduce the billions of tons of carbon they are taking from the earth and free in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

“We should not demonize oil and gas in the medium term,” he added, speaking in Rome at a gathering of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing political party.

Elon Musk COP28 COP28 climate summit COP28 summit UN COP28 climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

Oil and gas should not be demonized, Elon Musk says

COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

Oct LSMI output down 4.08pc YoY

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

First artificial rain induced in Lahore to combat smog

Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Putin to run as independent candidate for new presidential term: senior politicians

Read more stories