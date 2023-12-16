BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
Dec 16, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-16

Table calendar introduced for blind people in KIBF

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: A table calendar was introduced for the first time in the history of Pakistan for visually impaired people in the ongoing 18th Karachi International Book Fair here at Karachi Expo Center on Friday.

Citizens took keen interest in the table calendar. On the second day of the five-day 18th Karachi International Book Fair. Book lovers and students participated in large numbers, due to which there was not even a place for sit-in.

According to an estimate, more than 50,000 people attended the book fair on Friday. A large number of students from schools, colleges, universities, teachers and citizens reached the book fair on Friday, the second day of the exhibition. Today, Saturday is the third day of the exhibition.

First aid awareness and information was provided to the students in the stall set up by the Red Crescent. While at the stall set up for visually impaired people, a table calendar for visually impaired people was introduced for the first time in Pakistan, which is created in Braille system.

Apart from this, the attention of the citizens was on the books of Quranic verses, Durood Sharif and other Islamic and national poems for the visually impaired. For the convenience of the buyers, apart from the ATM van, ATM facility has also been provided by a private bank inside the expo centre.

Various social, religious, educational and literary personalities also participated on the second day. A series of co-curricular and practical activities were also arranged for the students in the in which the citizens fully participated.

In these activities, efforts are being made to highlight the mental abilities of school and seminary students. A seminar was also organized in the name of challenges for modern parents, in which discussions were held on the lack of mental and practical abilities of children and other issues.

Former senator and educationist Khushbakht Shujaat participated in the seminar and praised the practical and co-curricular activities.

