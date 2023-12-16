BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
OGDCL spends Rs1.166bn under CSR

Press Release Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) spent Rs 1.166 billion for the development of local communities in last five years along with an estimated Rs 650 million pledged for ongoing and new initiatives in Balochistan although overall security situation of the province is not very conducive.

The company is satisfactorily carrying out exploration and production activities in the area of operations. However, in order to increase production, the E&P activities are required to be enhanced.

With E&P activities, the company under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) are working for the welfare and development of the locals near exploration areas in addition to providing free of cost gas to the community of District Dera Bugti.

Some of the welfare activities of the company includes distribution of 22 ambulances to various RHC/BHU/Civil Hospital/ dispensaries, 110 technical scholarships awarded for the students of Dera Bugti, Jal Magsi, Jandran and Kohlu at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Islamabad, 263 internships at OGDCL for 1 year for the students of Balochistan, 165 students out of total 875 from Balochistan completed their graduation from Sukkur IBA and financial assistance to 242 students of district Dera Bugti at FC public schools.

