BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
S&P 500, Dow eye muted open as rate-cut cheer subsides

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 07:53pm

The S&P 500 and the Dow were poised for a subdued open on Friday after comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official dampened recent upbeat sentiment.

New York Fed President John Williams said in a CNBC interview it was “premature” to think about interest rate cuts.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, acknowledging slowing inflation and indicated lower borrowing costs were on the horizon, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to notch its second straight record high close on Thursday.

Money markets now see a 64.3% chance of at least a 25-basis point rate cut as soon as March 2024, down from nearly 80% before the interview, while still pricing in a 91% chance of another cut in May 2024, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

“It’s not unusual for Fed speakers to try to walk back outsize reactions to any particular Fed meeting, whether positive or negative,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth, said.

Despite session’s move, the dovish turn of events this week caused equities to rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 eyeing its longest weekly winning streak since September 2017.

U.S. Treasury yields fell below 4% to multi-month lows, with yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last standing at 3.9502%.

Markets will now parse the S&P Global Composite Flash PMI data for December, due after the opening bell.

Meanwhile, the expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as “triple witching”, later in the day could potentially stoke market volatility, although stock swings have been muted recently.

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.16%.

Among stocks, General Electric gained 1.4% before the bell after Wells Fargo upgraded the industrial conglomerate’s shares to “overweight” from “neutral”.

Costco Wholesale rose 2% after the retailer topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter results due to demand for cheaper groceries.

Darden Restaurants slipped 1.9% after the Olive Garden owner forecast annual same-store sales below estimates.

First Solar and Enphase Energy added 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively, as Jefferies started coverage of the solar companies with a “buy” rating.

Wall Street US stocks Wall Street Journal Wall Street’s main indexes

