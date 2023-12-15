BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
WCLA starts repair of Roshanai Gate

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started the repair of the British-era Roshanai Gate and the work will be completed within a week’s time at a total cost of Rs 1.8 million.

As per the details shared by the WLCA here on Thursday, this gate is an important part of the historic city of Lahore and during the British rule it played the role of providing access to important government and commercial centres here.

The gate was closed for the last many decades due to security arrangements, but in the year 2021 it was partially opened for the public and in 2023 it has been completely opened. From the Fort Road Food Street, this gate leads to the Hazuri Bagh, Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort. The gate was previously repaired in 2022 but now more work is being done on it, as it has been fully opened to the public.

