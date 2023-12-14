BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 06:44pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher after back-and-forth trading on Thursday.

Profit-taking pushed the KSE-100 below 65,000 in first few hours of the session. However, bulls fought back in later part of the day and helped the index close in the green.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 65,450.19, up by 170.03 points or 0.26%.

“The benchmark index remained volatile today throughout the day and closed positive,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities stated in its post-market report.

Oil & gas exploration companies, fertiliser, and technology and communication sectors were the major contributors in today’s session, cumulatively adding 304 points to the index, it added.

Banking, power, textile, and chemical sectors remained in the red, according to the brokerage house.

On Wednesday, investors resorted to profit-taking at the PSX as the KSE-100 Index underwent a major correction and closed lower by 1.73%.

In a major consolidation of the telecom sector, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the shareholders of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited (TPL) for the acquisition of 100% shares for Rs108 billion ($385 million).

PTCL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, putting to rest reports around Telenor Pakistan’s future in the country that had been the subject of much debate over the past year.

Meanwhile, the rupee registered gains for the third consecutive session against the US dollar as it appreciated 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 283.51 after an increase of Re0.10 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 981.2 million from 1,358.4 million a session before.

The value of shares also declined to Rs23.7 billion from Rs37.6 billion in the previous session.

Kohinoor Spining remained the volume leader with 160.1 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 89.7 million shares and Hascol Petrol with 79.3 million shares.

Shares of 389 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 198 registered an increase, 174 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Islamabad court sentences Sarah Inam’s murderer to death

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Read more stories