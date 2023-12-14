Gold rebounds, gains Rs5,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold snapped its 5-session losing streak in Pakistan as the yellow metal advanced in the international market. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,300 per tola in the local market after a single-day gain of Rs5,700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,157 after an increase of Rs4,887, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,052 per ounce, after an increase of $54 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs70 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.