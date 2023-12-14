BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
BIPL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.56%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.82%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
DFML 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.94%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.26%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FFL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.84%)
GGL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
HBL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUBC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.06%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.65%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.8%)
PIOC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.78%)
PPL 123.78 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.45%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.69%)
SSGC 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TELE 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.06%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Gold rebounds, gains Rs5,700 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 05:01pm

Gold snapped its 5-session losing streak in Pakistan as the yellow metal advanced in the international market. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,300 per tola in the local market after a single-day gain of Rs5,700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,157 after an increase of Rs4,887, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,052 per ounce, after an increase of $54 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs70 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.

