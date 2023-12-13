BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.54%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
DFML 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.23%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.84%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.64%)
HBL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.76%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.24%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
OGDC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.79%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.57%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.41%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.48%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.5%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-7.16%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.82%)
TRG 90.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.79%)
UNITY 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.01%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Gold prices fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 05:02pm

Gold continued its downtrend in Pakistan for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the yellow metal shed another Rs1,000 per tola in the local market.

Gold price per tola was set at Rs212,600, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs182,270, after a decrease of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices had declined by Rs1,800 per tola.

In last five sessions, gold per tola price has fallen by Rs6,300 in Pakistan. This decline comes in line with falling international rate of the yellow metal.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $1,998 per ounce, after a decline of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates dropped Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.

