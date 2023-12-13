Gold prices fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

Gold continued its downtrend in Pakistan for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the yellow metal shed another Rs1,000 per tola in the local market.

Gold price per tola was set at Rs212,600, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs182,270, after a decrease of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices had declined by Rs1,800 per tola.

In last five sessions, gold per tola price has fallen by Rs6,300 in Pakistan. This decline comes in line with falling international rate of the yellow metal.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $1,998 per ounce, after a decline of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates dropped Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.