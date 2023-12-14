BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-14

IK seeks recusal of IHC CJ from hearing of his cases

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday filed an application seeking recusal of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq from hearing of his cases.

The former PTI chief moved the application through his counsel Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa and prayed that Justice Aamer Farooq may kindly recuse himself from the matters involving the applicant.

He stated that the applicant hereby seeks to bring on record the deep loss of faith in the ability of Justice Aamer Farooq to do justice in accordance with the law in cases involving him. “This loss of faith is the consequence of a long line of events and circumstances spanning at least the entire period during which Justice Aamer Farooq has served as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. Some of the most painful of these events and circumstances are listed,” added Imran.

He continued that ever since the assumption of the office of the Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aamer has constituted himself as a one-man high court regarding the matters involving the applicant. He also said, “The presence of Justice Aamer Farooq in all single and division benches hearing matters (other than those that involved intra-court appeals against orders and judgments of Justice Aamer Farooq) involving the applicant is a matter of record. So far Justice Aamir Farooq has featured in 120 matters involving the applicant.

Imran stated that this amounted to a most serious violation of the right of the accused to due process and for justice to be seen to be done. He mentioned that in intra-court appeal, a division bench of the IHC was pleased to set aside the judgment of Justice Aamer Farooq and to affirm the importance of an open trial.

He maintained, that the details of the conduct during the course of dozens of other petitions and applications that have also added to the loss of faith in Justice Aamer Farooq needed not be repeated here. The foregoing instances are enough to explain the basis of the applicant’s request that his cases not be heard by Justice Aamer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

IK seeks recusal of IHC CJ from hearing of his cases

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories