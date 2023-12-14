PFA discards 300 sick chickens

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded hundreds of kilograms of emaciated and sick broiler chicken during raids on different chicken shops in Tollinton Market, city’s biggest chicken wholesale market.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed led the operation along with meat safety teams. Teams thoroughly inspected several chicken shops and vehicles to ensure the provision of hygienic meat in the provincial metropolis.

PFA DG said that PFA took action against the driver of a vehicle who carrying a flock of 300 diseased chickens for selling purposes in the city.

He said most of the broiler chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases. He said the use of unhygienic and underweight chicken meat is not fit for human consumption causing various diseases of the stomach, liver and intestines.

The director general advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. The PFA is working under a zero-tolerance policy against the enemies of public health who play with human lives in the pursuit of illegal and high profits, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023