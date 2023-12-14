President for raising awareness about ‘ZARRA Act’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for raising awareness about the ZARRA Act and its effective implementation to protect the children.

He said that effective coordination and prompt sharing of information among various stakeholders, including the police of all provinces and Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) could help in timely recovery of the missing and abducted children.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the implementation of Zainab Alert Response & Recovery Act 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, IG ICT, Additional IGs Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and Punjab Police, representatives of NGOs and senior officials of the government.

The secretary Human Rights gave a detailed presentation on the ZARRA Act, 2020. He informed that 2,246 cases of missing children had been reported since 2020. He apprised the meeting about the progress with regard to ZARRA Act. He highlighted that coordination mechanism with police had been established, besides maintaining data at the PM portal and launching of ZARRA android app.

The meeting agreed to devise a training module for the police officers at the district and community levels to educate and sensitize them to take prompt and timely action for the early recovery of the missing children.

