Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold fell for fourth consecutive session in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,600 per tola after a single-day decline of Rs1,800 in the local market.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,128 after a decrease of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices had declined by Rs200 per tola.

In last four sessions, gold per tola price has fallen by Rs5,300 in Pakistan.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,005 per ounce, after a decline of $13 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.