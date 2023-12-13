BAFL 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
Dec 13, 2023
Markets

Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons feed barley

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 12:05pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 20.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

EU wheat, barley area seen holding steady as sowing advances

Shipment is sought in 2024 between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30. Jordan on Wednesday also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat.

Jordan barley

