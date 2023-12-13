BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.05%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
DGKC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.65%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.7%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
OGDC 127.49 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.75%)
PAEL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.47%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.6%)
PIOC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
PPL 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.18%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.81%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.37%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
TPLP 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
TRG 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.95%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,856 Increased By 37.8 (0.55%)
BR30 24,596 Increased By 389.1 (1.61%)
KSE100 66,703 Increased By 276.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 22,226 Increased By 71.5 (0.32%)
Financials push Australian shares higher; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:38am

Australian shares rose on Wednesday as gains in financial and technology stocks outweighed losses in energy and gold stocks, while investors globally awaited updated economic and interest rate projections from US Federal Reserve officials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,247.30 by 2340 GMT, in line with gains in US stocks after a stronger-than-expected US inflation report did little to alter views for the timing of a rate cut.

With the US central bank widely expected to keep rates on hold at the end of its monetary policy meeting later in the day, investors will focus on how Fed officials see the economy holding up and where they see interest rates over the coming quarters.

In Australia, investors awaited November employment data due out on Thursday to better gauge risks of further interest rate hikes.

Rate-sensitive financials drove gains on the benchmark stock index, rising 0.5% in what could be their fourth consecutive session of gains.

The ‘Big Four’ banks were up between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Technology stocks climbed as much as 0.9% to hit their highest level since Oct. 13.

Gold stocks slid more than 2.2% and were set for their worst session since Dec. 5 if current losses held.

Australia shares edge higher ahead of crucial economic data

Northern Star Resources fell 1.3%, while Evolution Mining was down 2.2%. Energy stocks fell 1%, as crude oil prices struggled against a backdrop of softening demand.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos declined 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Sigma Healthcare surged more than 76% in record intraday jump, after the company said on Monday it would merge with Chemist Warehouse Group to form a A$8.8 billion ($5.77 billion) entity.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,427.36.

Official data showed the country’s current deficit widened in the third quarter. Investors now await the country’s third-quarter GDP data due on Dec. 14.

Australian shares

