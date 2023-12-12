BAFL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
DFML 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.75%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
FFL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
GGL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
HBL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
KEL 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.53%)
OGDC 126.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.2%)
PAEL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.72%)
PPL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.67%)
PRL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (6.56%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 73.27 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.3%)
SSGC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,840 Increased By 59.4 (0.88%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 281.3 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,545 Increased By 532.6 (0.81%)
KSE30 22,227 Increased By 179.1 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares edge higher ahead of crucial economic data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 09:46am

Australian shares ticked higher on Tuesday, as the gains in banking and health stocks slightly overshadowed the losses in commodity stocks, while cautious investors awaited a slew of data slated to release this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% higher to 7,210.0 by 2350 GMT, set for its third straight session of gains.

The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

Markets are now focused on Australian employment data and U.S inflation data, both due on Dec. 14, for clearer insight into the course of interest rate hikes by the domestic central bank in the upcoming months.

Additionally, investors expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates in its year-end monetary policy meeting on Dec. 13, while hoping for a rate cut in fiscal 2024, after a strong US jobs report last week.

However, there is still uncertainty regarding when the first rate cut would take place. Banking stocks led gains on the benchmark, rising 0.3%, set for their third straight session of advances, with the ‘Big Four’ lenders rising between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Australia shares climb on rate-cut hopes; employment data in focus

Healthcare stocks were up 0.8%, also on track to rally for a third session, with sector stalwart CSL Ltd rising 0.7%.

Technology stocks rose 0.7%, tracking overnight Wall Street gains for their peers.

Shares of Xero were up 1.25%. Heavyweight miners, on the other hand, fell 0.2%, as iron futures fell on reducing demand in top consumer China.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Gold stocks fell 0.2% on weaker bullion prices, set for their third straight session of losses.

Energy stocks were down 0.5% and were on track for snapping a four-day rally.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,408.86.

Investors await the country’s third-quarter GDP data due on Dec. 14.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares edge higher ahead of crucial economic data

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories