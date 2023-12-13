BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
50th STP batch of ACCs: CAP holds final passing-out ceremony

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: The Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP) held its final passing-out ceremony on Tuesday for the 50th Specialized Training Program (STP) batch of Assistant Collectors of Customs.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana graced the occasion as chief guest. FBR Member Customs Zeba Hai Azhar, CAP Director General Saima Shahzad, and CAP Director Nawabzadi Aliya Khanji also attended the ceremony.

In her welcome address, DG Saima Shahzad congratulated the young officers and their families on completing their intensive training. She highlighted the mounting challenges and diverse roles of Pakistan Customs, urging the graduates to build pragmatic careers and stay motivated to serve the nation.

She acknowledged the cooperation of several local and international organizations during the training program, including the Secretariat Training Institute, the World Wildlife Fund, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, US Homeland Security Investigations, and US Customs and Border Protection.

In addition to customs and tax laws, the officers received training on anti-money laundering, countering terror financing, human security, and other key topics.

The passing-out officers described the training as a pivotal milestone for building strong professional foundations. Member Customs Zeba Azhar commended the Customs Academy's vital capacity-building role and urged the young officers to balance trade facilitation and enforcement while easing processes for taxpayers.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Tiwana conveyed best wishes to the graduates in their careers. He urged them to serve as accessible public servants, protecting FBR values and competently executing their duties with utmost dedication. Tiwana also administered a performance pledge to the passing-out officers before distributing their completion certificates.

