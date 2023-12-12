BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

BR Web Desk Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 05:08pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday acquitted former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict soon after it was reserved.

The reference was related to Nawaz being unable to justify the source of the funds provided to set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the IHC had said that it would hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference on merit.

The bench rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s request to send case back to the accountability court.

After today’s verdict, PML-N supremo has now been acquitted in the two graft cases against him: Al-Azizia and Avenfield.

The same court has acquitted Nawaz in the Avenfield reference on November 29.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to ten and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

In October this year, Nawaz returned to Pakistan after obtaining protective bail in both graft cases and surrendered before the court, after which his appeals were restored.

Reacting to the today’s judgement by the IHC, former prime minister and Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif said, “The sham cases created to disqualify a sitting Prime Minister are finally meeting their fate”.

“The 7 years wasted were not just a personal loss but a loss of development and prosperity of Pakistan,” Shehbaz wrote in a post on X.

IHC Nawaz Sharif PMLN Al Azizia reference

Comments

1000 characters
Anila Qadri Dec 12, 2023 04:28pm
What a sad day for the country as IHC has cross all its limit to facilitate Nawaz Sharif who was certified thief from supreme court. What a country we are living.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faisal Waheed Dec 12, 2023 04:44pm
How can common person get justice in this unjustice society where judiciary works as a puppets.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories